Emirati economic delegation to visit Kazakhstan to promote coop

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Embassy in the UAE concluded its preparations for the planned official visit of a high-level Emirati delegation comprising 22 businessmen, chairmen of board of directors and executives from leading Emirati companies that operate in various sectors, which will be held from 3rd to 6th July, 2018, WAM reports.

The visit will include the delegation's participation in several international events, including the International Kazakhstan Investment Meeting, which will be attended by Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, and the launch of the Astana International Financial Centre, as well as the 20th anniversary of the inauguration of the capital, Astana.



The visit aims to reinforce the ties between the business communities of both countries and explore available opportunities to establish commercial and investment partnerships.



Khairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, said that the significant development in the relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan is supported by their mutual desire to reinforce their overall bilateral cooperation. The Embassy of Kazakhstan aims to promote commercial, economic and investment ties between the two countries, he added.



He also expressed his hope that the visit will introduce Emirati businessmen to the investment opportunities available in Kazakhstan and help establish commercial ties while stressing the keenness of his embassy to provide services, facilitation and incentives to Emirati investors and investment projects, to create partnerships and establish development projects that will create promising commercial opportunities. He then highlighted his country's desire to benefit from the UAE's experience in shifting from an oil-based economy to a diversified economy based on a variety of vital sectors.



The UAE and Kazakhstan have strong overall relations and are seeking to reinforce their bilateral ties and cooperation in all areas.