ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Arab Emirates the second round of talks between Chairman of the Board of "KazAgro" JSC Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov and heads of Al Dahra Agricultural Holding and Agthia Group was held in Abu Dhabi.

The first round of talks was held in Astana within the framework of the Kazakh-Emirati Business Forum on October 28, 2015, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

A. Khodzhanazarov informed his interlocutors about the main directions of the President's State-of-the-Nation Address "Kazakhstan in new global reality: growth, reforms, development". The emphasis was placed on the process of privatization of state-owned properties. The privatization process will be held based on fair market prices openly and on the competition basis. The key mechanism will be placement of shares on the stock market and open auctions. The conditions for participations of Kazakhstani and foreign investors will be created.

The director of the department of the food industry of Al Dahra Holding noted that the UAE depended on import of agricultural products and food. The demand for import of foreign products grows by 10% annually. The needs of the country in grain are estimated to be about 1 million tons annually. However, with the consideration of the needs of the other countries of the region the required reserve has to be 3 million tons.

Al Dahra Holding is a leader in the sphere of agricultural business in the UAE. Since the moment of its establishment the Holding has used the strategy of external investments and continues to grow and develop by means of establishment of joint enterprises with producers of food and food products globally.