Emirati magnate Al Nowais plans to attend Astana Economic Forum in May

ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Kairat Lama Sharif met with Emirati business magnate Hussain Al Nowais this week.

One of the most powerful Emirati businessmen gladly accepted invitation to attend the upcoming Astana Economic Forum set to be held on May 25-26.



During the meeting Hussain Nowais told Kazakhstani diplomat he will look into the possibility of investing into Kazakhstan's economy.



NOTE: Al Nowais is the Chairman of Al Nowais Investments LLC, Khalifa Fund, Emirates Steel, Waha Capital and National Petroleum Construction Company NPCC in Abu Dhabi. He serves as Vice Chairman of The Abraaj Group, Director of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation and MENA Infrastructure Fund (GP) Limited. He is the executive board member of the Arab Business Council of the World Economic Forum and sits on the board of trustees of Khalifa University.