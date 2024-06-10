EN
    11:42, 10 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Emmanuel Macron dissolves French National Assembly, announces snap elections

    Photo credit: SIPA / SCANPIX

    French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday evening that he would dissolve the national assembly after suffering a heavy defeat in the European elections, WAM reports.

    In a five-minute video address released on social media shortly after 21:00 CET, Macron said that "after having carried out the consultations provided for in Article 12 of our Constitution, I have decided to give you back the choice of our parliamentary future by voting."

    "I am therefore dissolving the National Assembly this evening," he added.

    The outcome of the EU elections, he acknowledged, is "not a good result for parties who defend Europe."

    The first round of voting will be on Sunday, June 30th, and the second on Sunday, July 7th.

