Emojis of Kazakh pop and sport stars appeared in Telegram messenger (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A group of designers has developed Emojis of Kazakh pop and sport stars for Telegram messenger.

According to designers the images of Kazakhstani famous people were developed under the leadership of Vladimir Lukashov - art director of igraphic.kz design studio and Anastasia Akhmetzyanova - well known Russian designer. "In total we have designed Emojis of 10 Kazakhstanis including Ilya Ilyin, Bayan Yessentayeva, Gennady Golovkin, Kairat Nurtas, Sabina Altynbekova, Alisher Yelikbayev and others," said Baglan Aydashov, director of the design bureau. Telegram is a free cross-platform messenger for smartphones and other devices that allows you to exchange text messages and media files of various formats. The messenger is focused on international market as it has a multilingual interface (English, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese, etc.). The project is developed by Pavel Durov. In May the current year the number of active users reached 62 million.