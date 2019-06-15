EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:56, 15 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Emomali Rahmon congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as President of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    "I would like to congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the President of Kazakhstan and wish him good health and success," Emomali Rahmon said unveiling the CICA Summit.

    He also greeted the delegation of Sri Lanka as the new CICA member.

    As earlier reported, the V CICA Summit started its work in Dushanbe.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan CICA President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!