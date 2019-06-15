Emomali Rahmon congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as President of Kazakhstan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"I would like to congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the President of Kazakhstan and wish him good health and success," Emomali Rahmon said unveiling the CICA Summit.



He also greeted the delegation of Sri Lanka as the new CICA member.



As earlier reported, the V CICA Summit started its work in Dushanbe.