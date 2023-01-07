EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:29, 07 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Emomali Rahmon congratulates Kazakh President on 30 years of diplomatic relations with Tajikistan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan sent a telegram of congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    In his telegram Emomali Rahmon noted that the Tajik side highly appreciates the results the two countries have achieved in strengthening and expanding their friendly ties which are based on the solid contractual legal framework and effective mechanisms of regulation of interstate interaction.

    President Rahmon said he is delighted that based on such strong foundation, hard and fast principles of mutual respect, trust and strategic partnership, nowadays Kazakh-Tajik cooperation develops dynamically in all areas.

    The Tajik leader also expressed confidence that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will jointly work towards lifting the mutually profitable cooperation to a higher level in line with the cardinal interests of the peoples.

    He went on to wish Kassym-Jomart Tokayev great success in his state activity and to the friendly people of Kazakhstan – peace, sustainable progress and prosperity.


    Tags:
    Tajikistan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!