    15:39, 20 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Emomali Rahmon wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev sooner recovery

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a telegram to First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev wishing him speedy recovery, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

    «I would like to express the words of all-round fraternal support. I sincerely wish You sooner recovery, high spirits, long life and wellbeing,» the telegram reads.

    As earlier reported, the Elbasy was tested positive for coronavirus. Nursultan Nazarbayev is at self-isolation now.


