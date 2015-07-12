Employees of Kazinform win tournament dedicated to 2nd anniversary of Kazsport TV channel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today "KazMediaCenter" of Astana has held the table tennis tournament dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of "Kazsport" TV channel.

Employees of "Kazinform" international news agency have won 1 and 3 places. Thus, Dauren Mukhamedzhanov, photo editor of Kazinform, has won the first place of the table tennis tournament. Economist of Kazinform JSC Kanat Makan won the third place. Recall that the tournament was dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the national TV channel «Kazsport» which started operation July 1, 2013 on the basis of the Republican Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan". Kazsport TV channel is established on behalf of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.