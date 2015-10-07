Employers should invest in medical and retirement insurances of personnel - D. Zhumin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Employers have to invest in medical and retirement insurances of their personnel, head of the Kazakhstan-2050 national movement Danat Zhumin told at the sitting of the expert club on the theme "Middle class of Kazakhstan as the driving force of the national economy".

"Who is responsible for the health of people, their future, pensions? People themselves and the state are responsible for it," D. Zhumin noted.

Besides, he noted that the policy of the state was aiming at involvement of employers into this sphere.

"Employers have to carry the responsibility for the health of their personnel, they need to provide medical insurances and allocate funds to their employees' retirement accounts at their own expense," D. Zhumin added.