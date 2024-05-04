Employment grows by 1,8% on an annual basis in Italy

The number of employed in March 2024 exceeds that of March 2023 by 1,8 percent (+425 thousand units). He reveals it the Istat, according to which the increase involves men, women and all age groups, with the exception of 35-49 year olds due to the negative demographic dynamics: the employment rate, which overall is increasing by 1,0 percentage points, also rises in this age group (+0,6 points) because the decrease in the number of employed 35-49 year olds is less marked than that of the corresponding overall population, Agenzia Nova reports.

Compared to March 2023, both the number of people looking for work (-7,4 percent, equal to -148 thousand units) and the number of inactive people between 15 and 64 years old (-1,7 percent, equal to -213 thousand).

The employment rate in March rose to 62,1 percent (+0,2 points) compared to the previous month. Employment is growing (+0,3 percent, equal to +70 thousand units) for men and women, for employees and self-employed and for all age groups with the exception of 35-49 year olds who recorded a decline.

The unemployment rate the total in March fell to 7,2 percent (-0,2 points), the youth rate fell to 20,1 percent (-2,3 points) compared to the previous month. The number of people looking for work decreases (-2,8 percent, equal to -53 thousand units) for both genders and in every age group except for 35-49 year olds.

Again according to what was reported by Istat, the growth in the number of inactive people (+0,1 percent, equal to +12 thousand units, between 15 and 64 years old) is observed only for men and those under 50; among those aged at least 50, inactivity decreases. The inactivity rate remained stable at 33,0 percent.