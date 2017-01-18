EN
    21:43, 18 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Employment Road Map 2020: Over 10,000 people received micro-loans

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 10,099 people received micro-loans within implementation of the second area of the Employment Road Map 2020 programme.    

    The second section of the programme aims at boosting entrepreneurship initiatives and all-round development of large villages.

    More than 56% of the recipients or 5,677 people became entrepreneurs and set up their own businesses.The remaining 44% or 44,422 people expanded their businesses.

    Development of entrepreneurship in villages enabled to create new job places and employ 8,821 people, according to the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development.

    3,743 people underwent training in business fundamentals.

     

    Recall that in 2016 the government allocated 31bln tenge for the implementation of the second area of the Employment Road Map 2020 programme. 

