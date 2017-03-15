Employment Roadmap microcredits helped employ 87,000 people

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The microcredits issued under the Employment Roadmap provided jobs to 87,000 Kazakhstanis. Minister of Labor and Social Protection Tamara Duissenova informed during the meeting with the Senate deputies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“In five years, we have provided 45,000 citizens have received microcredits under the Employment Roadmap programme. 30,000 of them have started their own businesses for the first time. The remaining15,000 expanded their existing businesses. Furthermore, these 45,000 people created 42,000 new job positions. So, we can say that while disbursing these loans we have created 87,000 new jobs. By starting up own businesses these people will have their own incomes”, Duissenova said.

According to her, city dwellers can also obtain microcredits with the help of a new integrated program for development of productive employment and mass entrepreneurship unlike the Employment Roadmap. Now, Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund ensures crediting in cities and the Fund of Financial Support of Agriculture and KazAgro Corporation are giving credits to village residents.

As a reminder, this year the amounts of microcredits for establishing new microenterprises and expanding the existing businesses have been increased up to KZT 16 mln with loan rate up to 6%.