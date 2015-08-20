Employment situation dramatically worsened - President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Competitiveness of our enterprises has slumped, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev declared at a meeting with business elite in the Akorda's presidential residence.

"Employment and salary situation has considerably worsened," President Nazarbayev added. "The situation will get better in the long term and we will be able to overcome crisis and ensure economic growth," the Head of State assured those present. "By restoring competitiveness, we will preserve workplaces at enterprises and keep the present level of salaries," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.