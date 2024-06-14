Endangered mountain sheep caught on trap camera at Karatau Nature Reserve

Argali (mountain sheep) has been caught on a camera trap at the Karatau Nature Reserve, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Ministry of Ecology and natural resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Mountain sheep are the largest of the world’s sheep, usually occupying the same areas for the duration of their lives. They are found at upper elevations on steep slopes above 1,000 m. The rams (males) that can reach a weight of more than 200 kg are larger and faster than ewes (females).

Horns are a prominent feature on these animals. They have a corkscrew shape with rounded combat edges. The male’s horns can be up to 190 cm in length, measured along the coil. During the mating season, the powerful horns of the argali serve as both a weapon and a decoration.

The number of argali has declined over the past century, and the species is listed as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List. The Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) has also listed the argali under Appendix II, which includes migratory species with an unfavourable conservation status and requiring international cooperation for their conservation and management. The CMS encourages range states to collaborate through global or regional agreements to protect and manage these species and their habitats.