Energy and sustainable development to be discussed at Mongolia-Singapore Business Forum

Business representatives from 20 Singaporean companies will visit Mongolia and participate in a Mongolia-Singapore Business Forum on August 12-13, 2024, Montsame reports.

The Mongolia-Singapore Business Forum will hold discussions on the following topics:

Energy and sustainable development

Real estate

Transportation and logistics

Business services

Consultative services and design management

Health, medicine, and biotech

Food manufacturing, food and beverage

Financial services

Furniture and interior design

Construction planning and installation

Textiles and clothing

Soil regeneration and consultative services

The Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Singapore Business Federation are co-organizing the Mongolia-Singapore Business Forum. During the Business Forum, Singaporean business representatives will meet their Mongolian counterparts to discuss the cooperation, and sign contracts. The Forum will be the fourth business meeting to be held by the two sides.

Previously, Singapore provided business workshops for Mongolian enterprises and companies, which aimed at entering the Southeast Asian market. The enterprises included those run businesses in the wool, cashmere, medicine, spa treatment, and tourism sectors. Through a business incubator, three to four companies have already entered Asian markets and begun supplying products and services. Notably, natural and eco-friendly products from Mongolia have reached international markets.

The “Business Entry Program - Singapore Incubator” supports small and medium-sized enterprises in developing countries, allowing them to enter the Southeast Asian markets. This program “incubates” businesses from developing countries such as Mongolia and prepares them for entering international markets.

Additionally, in cooperation with the Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE), the National Information Technology Park of Mongolia (NITP) is implementing the “Access Asia” export acceleration program in Mongolia to support local entrepreneurs through the latest advances in information technology.