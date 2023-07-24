Energy consumption down 5%, emissions down 9% in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian energy consumption fell 5% and CO2 emissions 9% in the first half of the year, energy agency ENEA said Monday, ANSA reports.

The consumption fall was due to the mild winter, government measures, improved energy efficiency of companies and the economic slowdown, ENEA said.

The fall in emissions, on the other hand, was due to the lower use of heating, the cut in coal-fired electricity production, the increase in renewables and electricity imports and the slowdown in the economy, it said.