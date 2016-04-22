Energy consumption drops in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The electricity consumption in Kazakhstan has dropped to the minimum level over the last five years, Energyprom.kz analytical service said.

The electricity consumption in Kazakhstan has decreased by 2.2 percent in the first three months of 2016 as compared to the same period in 2015 and stood at 24.4 billion kilowatt hours.

The decrease in electricity consumption is due to the negative dynamics in the industrial production which accounts for over 67 percent of the energy consumption, Kazinform has learnt from trend.az.

The maximum negative dynamics was recorded in Kazakhstan's Kostanay province where the energy consumption has dropped by 14.3 percent, as the Sokolov-Sarbai mining and processing plant operating in the province, has reduced the energy consumption by 144.4 million kilowatt hours, said the report.

This is while a growth in energy consumption has been recorded in Atyrau and North Kazakhstan provinces.

The growth in Atyrau is a result of increase of energy consumption by Tengizchevroil consortium.

This is while the growth of energy consumption in North Kazakhstan province is a result of commissioning two facilities - ceramic bricks production plant and the asphalt mixtures production plant.