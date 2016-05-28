EN
    10:51, 28 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Energy cooperation between Kazakhstan and Czech Republic discussed in Prague (PHOTOS)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 7th sitting of the Kazakh-Czech task group on cooperation in the sphere of energy within the international commission for economic, industrial and scientific and technical cooperation took place in Prague.

    Director of the department for development of coal industry of the Ministry of Energy Vladimir Klyakin represented Kazakhstan and director of the department for oil and gas of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Jan Zaplatilek represented the Czech side. The parties discussed the issues of cooperation in the sphere of electric energy, energy efficiency and production of energy from traditional and renewable energy sources.

    The participants of the sitting considered the prospects of using energy-saving technologies and equipment of well-known Czech companies in modernization of Kazakhstani energy enterprises within the existing industrial programs including attraction of Czech suppliers for construction of new hydroelectric stations in Kazakhstan.

    The sides also emphasized new investment opportunities for Czech companies in view of preparation and holding of the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana.

    As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informed, upon completion of the sitting the sides confirmed mutual interest in further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of energy.
    Tags:
    Energy EXPO 2017 Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs EXPO projects and technologies News
