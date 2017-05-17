EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:29, 17 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Energy Minister announces forecast of oil production at large fields

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev named the forecasted volumes of oil production at the three large deposits of Kazakhstan in 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "This year it is planned to produce about 5 million tons of oil and 3.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas at Kashagan. In 4 months of this year, 2.2 million tons of oil have already been extracted here," the Minister said, reporting at the public council of the Ministry.

    Meanwhile, according to him, at Karachaganak in 2017, it is planned to produce 11.8 million tons of oil and 18 billion cubic meters of natural gas. In four months of 2017, 4.3 million tons of liquid hydrocarbons were produced, which is 12 percent more than last year.

    "At Tengiz it is planned to produce 27.5 million tons of oil and 4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas. In four months of this year, 9.7 million of oil was extracted there, which is 100 percent more compared to the same period of 2016," he concluded.

     

    Tags:
    Ministries Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy Oil and Gas Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!