Energy Minister: Kazakhstan to fulfill annual oil production plan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan extracted 36.5mn tonnes of oil and gas condensate in January-May 2019, Kazinform reports.

According to Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, 21.7mn tonnes of oil was produced at the country's 3 major oil deposits: Kashagan - 4.24mn tonnes, Tengiz - 12.48mn tonnes and Karachaganak - 4.97mn tonnes.



"I suppose we will fulfill our annual oil output plan," the Minister said.



In his words, 29.1mn tonnes of oil or 95.4% were exported in the reporting period. 6.7mn tonnes of oil were processed that is 5.1% against January-May 2018. The volume of oil products manufactured (jet fuel, diesel fuel, oil fuel and gasoline) made 5.07mn tonnes that is 14.0% compared to 2018.



The Minister said that the situation at the market of oil products was stable.