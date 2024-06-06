Energy Minister Kharabsheh: Jordan seeks to provide natural gas at 'reasonable' cost

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, said providing natural gas as an energy source at "reasonable" prices is one of Jordan's future "important" ambitions, in an effort to help all the Kingdom's sectors face the energy challenges, Petra reports.

The minister made the remarks during the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Jordan Oil Terminals Company (JOTC) and Ma’an Development Company, aimed to supply natural gas to Rawdah Industrial City in Ma'an Development Area.



Kharabsheh stressed the importance of the projects implemented by Jordan's energy sector institutions in supporting the national economy and contributing to increase investment volume, which reflects on the Kingdom's economy and development of the local community and reduces burdens of the energy bill.



The minister also indicated that the sector’s projects will help realize goals of the Economic Modernization Vision by achieving growth rates exceeding 5% over the next ten years.



Additionally, Kharabsheh noted the ministry is working within a national plan to deliver natural gas to Jordan's industrial complexes, primarily the industrial estates of Rawdah, Al-Muwaqar, and Quwaira, as well as Qastal Industrial City and Hashimiyeh Industrial Zone.



Meanwhile, JOTC Director General, Hassan Hiyari, highlighted the importance of today's cooperation to supply existing and future industries with natural gas needs, which would contribute to strengthen investment environment in Rawda Industrial City to become an "attractive" environment for industries in the future.