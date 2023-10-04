Energy Minister names promising suppliers of oil products to Kazakhstan

Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev unveiled an issue of whether Kazakhstan views other countries, apart from Russia, as oil products suppliers, Kazinform reports.

“In general, there are certain rules related to the import of oil products to the territory of the European Economic Union. Those plants which supply oil products to our territory must be certified in accordance with the European Economic Commission’s requirements. Several plants, as far as I know, have already expressed their intention to be certified,” said Satkaliyev.

Among promising suppliers of oil products to the EAEU are the refineries of Turkmenistan and China, Satkaliyev said.

“The work is ongoing,” he added.