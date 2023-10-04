EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:55, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Energy Minister names promising suppliers of oil products to Kazakhstan

    Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almasadam Satkaliyev
    KAZENERGY

    Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev unveiled an issue of whether Kazakhstan views other countries, apart from Russia, as oil products suppliers, Kazinform reports.

    “In general, there are certain rules related to the import of oil products to the territory of the European Economic Union. Those plants which supply oil products to our territory must be certified in accordance with the European Economic Commission’s requirements. Several plants, as far as I know, have already expressed their intention to be certified,” said Satkaliyev.

    Among promising suppliers of oil products to the EAEU are the refineries of Turkmenistan and China, Satkaliyev said.

    “The work is ongoing,” he added.

    Tags:
    Oil & Gas
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!