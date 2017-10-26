Energy minister reveals Kazakh oil refineries’ work plan for Nov 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev has shared the plans for the operations of three Kazakhstani oil refineries within next month, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, it is expected that the country will need 270-280 thousand tons of gasoline in November.

"We will cover a large part of that [need] by using three refineries. Today or tomorrow, we will give final approval for the volumes schedule, but we want to load the Shymkent and Pavlodar refineries to the full," he said answering reporters' questions after the Central Communications Service briefing on Thursday.

The head of the Ministry of Energy highlighted that the load of the Atyrau refinery is expected to be lower because a fluid catalytic cracker will come on stream there in December.

"The output of light oil products is to rise sharply, and the refinery will become more efficient and pay more for crude oil than it is paying now," Bozumbayev added.

Earlier, he confirmed the launch of the Pavlodar refinery and assured that the gasoline output will start in three days.