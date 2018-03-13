Energy Minister shares details of Astana gas pipeline plan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Bozumbayev, spoke about the recently announced plan to build a natural gas pipeline to Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Presenting his report at the Tuesday's session of the Government, he noted that a special working group at the Ministry is working on the implementation of the roadmap for the construction of the pipeline.

The Minister stressed that the aforementioned roadmap provides for the Ministries of Energy, Investment and Development, as well as regional administrations and KazTransGas joining efforts in terms of developing the design estimates and allocation of land for the construction of the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan-Karaganda-Temirtau-Astana pipeline. This work, according to Mr. Bozumbayev, is scheduled to be finished by this July.

It was also announced that by June 2018, the Ministries of Finance, Energy, National Economy, Samruk Kazyna Fund, Baiterek Oil Company, KazMunayGas JSC in partnership with the regional administrations should develop the scheme and terms of financing of the project.

Thus, according to the Minister, Samruk Kazyna should either create or appoint a subsidiary responsible for the implementation of the project and form a sufficient charter capital to attract funding. The deadline for this work has been set for June 2018.

Minister Bozumbayev added that the akimats need to speed up the design and construction of gas distribution networks, stressing that this work has to be completed by December 2019.

As was previously reported, the construction of the natural gas pipeline from south to north of Kazakhstan is one of the Five Social Initiatives proposed by President Nazarbayev at a joint session of the Parliament on March 5.