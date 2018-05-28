Energy Minister to make report to the public

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev will hold a reporting meeting with the public, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry. The reporting meeting will be broadcast via teleconference to the regions of the country.

During the reporting meeting Minister Bozumbayev will speak in detail about the ministry's day-to-day functioning, as well as plans for the development of oil & gas, petrochemical, coal, uranium, electric sectors and protection of environment. Q&A session will also be held during the meeting.



The event is scheduled to take place at the KazMedia Center in Astana at 3:00 p.m. on June 12.



If you have any questions to the minister, please submit them via phone: 8(7172) 78-68-62, 78-69-58, 78-68-84, 78-68-87, 78-68-86 or e-mail: a.atantaeva@energo.gov.kz, e.ermekuly@energo.gov.kz, or u.akhmetova@energ.gov.kz