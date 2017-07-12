Energy Minister urges to actively implement the principles of resource conservation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It is important to implement the principles of resource conservation at all levels of government. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev at the international forum "Partnership Program" Green Bridge" at the EXPO-2017 Congress Center, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On the national level, Kazakhstan has already embarked on a large-scale modernization program of national economy. And there is a necessary legislative basis for the transition to a "green" economy. Kazakhstan was the first among Central Asian countries to adopt a strategic document on the transition to a "green" economy and has been successfully implementing it for four years. In the regional context, Kazakhstan positions itself as a reliable and responsible participant in ensuring the energy security system, calling for sustainable political and economic development," said the Minister.

He also reminded that last year the Paris Climate Accord has entered into force.

"All countries are facing a task to keep two degrees until the end of the century. Kazakhstan undertook to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent by 2030 from the 1990 level. The implementation of such measures as the development of renewable energy sources, energy saving, energy efficiency increase, increase the share of recycled industrial waste, the shifting the transport to environmentally friendly fuels, and the expansion of forest area will help to achieve the set goals. At the same time, the "Green Bridge" Partnership Program can play a key role in achieving the set goals by transferring "green" technologies. To support the realization of the above-mentioned measures it is needed to attract investments from the "green" Climate Fund and other international financial institutions. In order to ensure the greening of the economy and achievement of target indicators for the transition to a green economy, it is important at all levels of government, from local to global, to implement the principles of resource conservation, intersectorality, involve representatives of various sectors of society in the decision-making process, introduce models for sustainable development of production and Consumption of "green" business," Mr. Bozumbayev said.

The Minister noted that the first anchor project of the "Green Bridge" Partnership Program in Akmola region was the first in the country "Arnasay" Knowledge Sharing Center, which participants are scheduled to visit tomorrow. The next step in the development of the Green Bridge initiative will be the creation of an International Center for Green Technologies. This initiative of Kazak President was supported at a ministerial conference in Astana at the opening of the EXPO by a number of international organizations such as the UN, the Economic Commission for Europe, ESCAP, and UNIDO.