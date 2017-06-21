EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:52, 21 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Energy Minister voices oil price forecast

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev has announced the near future forecast for oil prices, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The price of oil has fallen due to the information on the increased stock in the US market. There are always two sides at the market: the side that speculates for fall and the one for rise. These are major players and the market is very nervous, 'sensitive', as my colleagues from Saudi Arabia like to say. Therefore, any small trends, any negative information, that the stock is growing, largely affect the oil price," said Kanat Bozumbaev after the memorandum signing ceremony in the Government.

    The minister noted that the supply and demand at the crude oil market will have been balanced by the year end. "This is despite the fact that the supply of shale gas and oil at the US market is increasing. However, it is not increasing as much as to compensate the decline in the world, caused by the agreement on production restriction. Thus, the forecast is the same: a short-term drop or rise is possible, but it remains within the $50 to $60 corridor," Kanat Bozumbayev emphasized.

     

    Tags:
    Energy Astana Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!