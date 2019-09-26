EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:44, 26 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Energy Minister: We will fulfill obligations within OPEC+

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, is taking part in KAZENERGY forum in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Mr. Bozumbayev noted that Kazakhstan will follow the agreement of OPEC+ on oil production control. However, by 2023-2025 we plan to increase oil output. Before that period Kazakhstan’s oil production will be within the corridor of 1,8-1,9 million barrels per twenty four hours.

    Energy Minister stressed that according to the mid-range plans the ministry will further implement the major projects including the expansion of Tengiz, prolongation of Kashagan oil rate-plateau as well as Kashagan oil production increase.

    Tags:
    Astana Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!