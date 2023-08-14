Energy Ministry confirms purchase of fuel from Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Energy confirmed purchase of some types of fuel from Russia, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry, Kazakhstan imports some types of petroleum products from Russia in view of the fuel consumption forecast. For instance, on July 19, 2023 the two countries signed a protocol on annual supply of up to 300,000 tons of bitumen from Russia.

The prices depend on supply and demand in the market, the Ministry says.

The Ministry notes high demand in AI-95 gasoline consumption due to the vacation season.

The Ministry gave clarifications on the possibility of AI-95 gasoline import by large filling stations under the Indicative Balance with the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation. At the same time, AI-95 gasoline prices are not regulated by the state and, therefore, the prices and volume of purchases at filling stations may vary depending on supply and demand in the market.

The Ministry of Energy reminded that due to a high fire hazard and an excess of imports, a conventional ban on the import of Russian jet fuel by railroad was introduced from June 14 to July 14 of 2023 (until the market situation stabilizes).

«The situation in the jet fuel market has stabilized. In view of the abovementioned as well as with the consideration of the airports’ requests, the Ministry did not initiate prolongation of the conventional ban on the Russian fuel import,» the Ministry says.