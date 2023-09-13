Energy Ministry forecasts oil output decrease in Kazakhstan in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Oil production volumes may decrease in Kazakhstan this year, Vice Minister of Energy Askhat Khassenov said on the sidelines of the Government’s weekly meeting, Kazinform reports.

According to him, 90.5 million tons of oil is set to be produced in Kazakhstan by yearend.

«We did not reach the planned volume in 8 months of 2023. But we will try to reach the target set by the end of the year,» said Khassenov on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting.

As the Vice Minister said, technical works are carried out on some large projects. «If these works are completed quickly, the volume of oil output will increase. In general, we should produce 90.5 million tons of oil this year, but, this indicator will reduce a little,» Khassenov said.