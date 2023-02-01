EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:40, 01 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan to ship first batch of crude oil to Germany in February

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to ship the first batch of crude oil to Germany in the first half of February, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kazakh energy minister Bolat Akchulakov, Kazakhstan is to ship the first batch of 20 thousand tons of crude oil to Germany in the first half of February through Druzhba route.

    Due to some technical problems the delivery of crude oil to Germany previously set for late January was delayed.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan could export up to 6 million tons of oil per year.

    It was also reported that Kazakhstan plans to boost its oil production to over 90 million tons this year.


    Photo:YEGOR ALEYEV/TASS/ZUMA PRESS


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Germany Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!