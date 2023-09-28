Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan signs memorandum of cooperation in construction of HPP with Chinese company

Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum of cooperation in the construction of hydropower plants with the Chinese company China National Electric Engineering Company, Kabar reports referring to the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to data, a bilateral meeting was held in China on Tuesday between Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev and Director of the State Administration of Energy of the People's Republic of China Zhang Jianhua.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views and discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries on the construction of hydro power plants and renewable energy sources in the Kyrgyz Republic.

In Beijing, the Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic took part in a meeting with representatives of the Chinese business community. Minister Ibraev made a report on promising projects in the field of construction of hydro power plants and mini hydro power plants, as well as renewable energy sources, being implemented in Kyrgyzstan.

Taalaibek Ibraev also signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the field of construction of hydropower plants and renewable energy sources with the Chinese company China National Electric Engineering Company.

During the meeting with representatives of the business community, the minister thanked the Chinese side for organizing the event and noted the importance for the development of bilateral cooperation and strengthening business relations between the two countries.