TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:44, 15 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Energy Ministry officially confirmed Kazakhstan’s participation in OPEC meeting

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Energy has officially confirmed Kazakhstan's participation in the meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries.

    According to the press release of the ministry, the agency has officially confirmed our country's participation in the meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries in the face of Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy K.Bozumbayev. The Ministry will represent the interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Energy Ministry of Energy Government News
