Energy Ministry to reveal proposals on new oil refinery this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is looking into the options of the fourth oil refinery construction, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev said at the session of the Government on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

Minister Bozumbayev revealed an extended working group involving international experts had analyzed the situation on the construction of the fourth refinery.



"The working group came to a conclusion that in case the existing refineries step up fuel production they will meet the domestic demand in the mid-term. But Kazakhstan, according to the working group, will suffer fuel deficit between 2018 and 2023 and after 2026. As for the options for construction of the fourth oil refinery, a new working group has been created. It is expected to craft the Roadmap that will be submitted for approval of the inter-agency commission on Thursday," Bozumbayev announced at the Government session.



It is to be recalled that President Nursultan Nazarbayev urged Minister Bozumbayev to decide on the construction of the fourth oil refinery as soon as possible.