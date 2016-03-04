Energy opportunities of Kazakhstan discussed in Turkey

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - The regional oil and gas forum organized jointly with Turkey and Great Britain took place in Istanbul.

Leaders of the world petroleum sphere, representatives of Shell, BP companies and the Agency for Trade and Investment of Great Britain, Turkish oil and gas national company and representatives of the embassies of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan took part in the forum.

The participants discussed a wide range of issues regarding regional production, trade and consumption of oil and gas. The participants presented opportunities for implementation of plans on development of big land and sea projects for investors, traders and companies taking part in the event.

During the work of the forum head of the representation of BP Company in Turkey Bud Farkle noted that Kazakhstan played an important part in the energy issues of the region.

"Kazakhstan is a strategic country in the region. The role of Kazakhstan as a strategic hub in transportation on the route Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan is critical," B.Farkle said.

B. Farkle also informed that the South Gas Corridor was being built through the territory of Turkey. BP Company invested in this project USD 45 bln. The work is underway. It was noted that a lot of progress has been made in construction of the gas pipe and in the Azerbaijani project Shakh Deniz-2.

Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Magzum Myrzagaliyev represented Kazakhstan in the forum. He also delivered a report on the energy opportunities of Kazakhstan.

