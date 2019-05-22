EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:38, 22 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Engine vibration forced КС 873 flight to return to Nur-Sultan – Air Astana

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The representatives of the Corporate Communications Department of Air Astana commented on the incident with the flight КС 873 that returned to Nur-Sultan Airport.

    According to Air Astana, the plane flying en Nur-Sultan-Moscow (Sheremetyevo) route returned to the departure airport at 09:56pm for technical reasons. "A message of high-level vibration and exhaust gas temperature rise in engine No.1 appeared on the alarm display. The crew idled the engine and took a decision to come back to the departure airport. The plane landed safely," Air Astana informed.

    All the passengers including those in Sheremetyevo were provided with meals and accommodation. The passengers of the delayed flight departed to Moscow by Boeing 767 (flight No. КС 893) at 08:05am.

    Tags:
    Air Astana Incidents Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!