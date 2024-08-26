England and Wales launch amnesty scheme ahead of zombie knife ban

An amnesty and compensation scheme has been launched in England and Wales for individuals who possess zombie-style knives and machetes, ahead of a new ban on these weapons set to take effect next month, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The new legislation, which will be enforced from 24 September, aims to close a loophole in the current law, making it a criminal offence to own, manufacture, transport, or sell a wide range of so-called ‘statement’ knives, often favoured by criminal gangs.

Those who currently possess such weapons legally are encouraged to surrender them at police stations without fear of prosecution. In certain cases, they may also be eligible for compensation.

Exemptions exist for individuals who have legitimate reasons to own them. For example, specialist machetes used in forestry or antique Samurai swords may be exempt, but owners are advised to verify the status of their weapons with local police to ensure compliance with the law.

This move follows a failed attempt by the Conservative government to implement a similar ban in 2016, which was undermined by a legal loophole. Previously, while it was illegal to possess large bladed weapons in public, these items could still be kept and sold if they did not feature images depicting violence on their handles.

In 2022, more than 45,000 knife-related crimes were recorded in England and Wales, reflecting a slight increase compared to the previous year. However, these figures remained somewhat lower than the pre-pandemic peak in 2019. In 2023, the number of knife-related crimes slightly decreased, with some regions reporting significant reductions due to enhanced policing efforts and community programs.

The surge is attributed to various factors, including gang activity, social inequality, and the increasing involvement of youth in criminal activities.