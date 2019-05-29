England's Chelsea to face Arsenal for Europa League cup

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM In an all-English rivalry, Arsenal will pit against Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday.

The match between London rivals in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital, will kick off at 2000GMT at the Baku Olympic Stadium with 70,000 seat capacity, Anadolu Agency reports.



Arsenal have never won the UEFA Europa League cup before.



Turkish football giants Galatasaray beat Arsenal in the 1999-2000 UEFA Europa League final.



It is the second time Arsenal will play in the Europa League final.



Despite competing in six finals, Arsenal hold only one UEFA cup, namely UEFA Winners' Cup in 1994.



Chelsea won 5 of 8 the UEFA finals and they eye to win the Europa League Cup for the second time after reaching the victory in 2013.



The teams met in 2003/2004 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and Chelsea advanced to the semifinals after beating Arsenal.



With Liverpool and Tottenham meeting in the Champions League final in Madrid in June 1 and Chelsea and Arsenal playing in the Europa League final, it marks the first time in history that Champions League and Europa League finals will be contested by four English teams.