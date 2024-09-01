England schools face crisis as teacher shortages worsen

Schools face a crisis as teacher shortages lead to larger classes and unqualified staff, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

As millions of children return to school next week, students from disadvantaged families and residents of Southern England are particularly affected by the teacher shortage.

They face an escalating education crisis marked by a lack of teachers, unqualified staff, and increasing class sizes. The shortage is particularly acute in disadvantaged areas and in subjects such as maths and science, raising significant concerns among educators and experts.

Secondary schools are the most affected, with many relying on staff or instructors teaching subjects for which they lack sufficient qualifications. According to the latest data from the Department for Education, nearly half (49%) of those teaching Spanish lack an A-level qualification in the subject, with even more concerning figures in computing (60%) and physics (42%).

Pepe Di’Iasio, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, described the situation as "very challenging," noting that it often forces schools to hire non-specialists and leads to high staff turnover, especially in disadvantaged areas. He highlighted that inconsistency in teaching staff makes it difficult for students to receive the continuous and specialised education they need.

John Howson, a teaching recruitment expert and professor at Oxford Brookes University, warned that some schools might even stop offering subjects like physics due to a lack of qualified staff. He noted that this could have a long-term impact on students' chances of getting into top universities, particularly for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

There are increasing calls for the government to address the teacher shortage by improving pay and working conditions. The Labour Party’s plan to recruit 6,500 new teachers is welcomed but seen as insufficient to fully resolve the issue. Simon Kidwell, president of the National Association of Head Teachers, emphasised that the workload for teachers, often reaching 50 hours per week, must be reduced to make the profession more attractive.

The Department for Education acknowledged the crisis and emphasised the importance of its efforts to attract more teachers through the provision of tax-free bursaries in key subjects. However, the problems are exacerbated by competition from higher-paying jobs in other sectors and the growing appeal of international teaching opportunities.