English clubs to fight for UEFA Europa League final

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The heavyweights of English football Chelsea and Arsenal will sweat for UEFA Europa League final on Thursday with victory over their opponents in semifinal first leg matches on hand.

Chelsea will take on Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt at home in the second leg of UEFA Europa League semifinals after drawing 1-1 in the first leg match, Anadolu Agency reports.



In the other semifinal match, Arsenal will face Spain's Valencia in an away match.



Arsenal toppled Valencia 3-1 on Thursday in the first leg, seizing a big advantage ahead of the second leg match.



If Arsenal and Chelsea reached the final, the two English clubs would meet in the final.