English man spends 11 hours trying to make cup of tea with Wi-Fi kettle

LONDON. KAZINFORM - All Mark Rittman wanted was a cup of tea. Little did he know he would have to spend 11 hours waiting for his new hi-tech kettle to boil the water, The Guardian reports.

Rittman, a data specialist who lives in Hove, England, set about trying to make a cup of tea around 9am. But thanks to his Wi-Fi enabled kettle it wasn't long before he ran into trouble.



Three hours later the kettle was still having problems. The main issue seemed to be that the base station was not able to communicate with the kettle itself.



News of Rittman's plight quickly spread on Twitter, further slowing his progress.



Photograph: Alamy