English version of Kazakh literature anthologies project launched in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mike Gifford participated in the launch of the English version of Kazakh literature anthologies project in London. The translation of Kazakh Poetry is a project under the ‘Modern Kazakh Culture in the Global World’ programme.

The anthologies are published by the National Bureau of Translations (NBT) in partnership with Cambridge University Press, the Facebook post of the British Embassy in Kazakhstan reads.

The works of over sixty Kazakh authors were translated into English for the first time – giving an opportunity for readers from across English speaking countries to learn about the Kazakh culture.📚

The Contemporary Kazakh Prose and Contemporary Kazakh Poetry books will be published in the six official languages of the UN and distributed to universities, libraries and research centres across 93 countries.