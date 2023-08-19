Enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and United Nations discussed in Almaty
Noting the position of Kazakhstan on the importance of developing multilateral partnership, Minister stated that «Kazakhstan is committed to continuing a balanced multi-vector pragmatic foreign policy with an emphasis on preventing current geopolitical fragmentation of the international community», Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.
Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. «Kazakhstan is interested in ensuring peace and security in the region. I am confident that this Centre will become a catalyst for achieving sustainable development and prosperity for the entire region», – the Minister noted.
Given the fact that the UN agencies based in Almaty hold a regional mandate, the parties discussed regional cooperation issues within the Organization, as well as project activities on topical issues facing the Central Asian region.
In turn, the UN representatives informed on current activities of the Organization’s structures and priorities of its development. They reported their readiness to assist Kazakhstan’s Government to ensure sustainable development both at the regional and country levels.
For reference: The official inauguration of the «UN Plaza» building took place in May 2019 with the participation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. To date, 18 agencies with a staff of more than 120 people are located in the UN building in Almaty.