Enhancing Kazakh-U.S. cooperation on human rights, religious freedom discussed in Washington

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Yerzhan Ashikbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States had a meeting with Daniel Nadel, the Senior Official at the Office of International Religious Freedom of the US Department of State, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Ambassador has briefed his counterpart about the recent political reforms, cooperation with NGOs, provisional amendments to religious legislation and the upcoming meeting of the Working Group on Religious Freedom in Kazakhstan.

Representative of State Department welcomed Kazakhstan’s recent steps in the areas of human rights and religious freedom and extended his hope for continuing and further strengthening cooperation on these issues.