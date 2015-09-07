Enraged Farmers Block Brussels Requesting Funds From EU

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Mainly Belgian, French and German farmers blocked streets in front of the headquarters of the EU Council, where an emergency summit of the Agriculture Council of the European Union, aimed at addressing the negative impact of Russia's food embargo on the EU food market, will be carried out later in the day, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.

Farmers, hard-hit by the effects of the restrictive measures the European Union imposed against Russia, are calling for a lifting of the sanctions regime.

"Some French producers suffer from the EU sanctions against Russia," the French National Assembly lawmaker Nicolas Dhuicq told Sputnik.

