Ensemble of folk instruments of KNU gives concert in Belgrade (PHOTO)

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - A concert of Ensemble of Folk Instruments of the Kazakh National University of Arts dedicated to the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the celebration of Nauryz took place in Belgrade with the assistance of the Kazakh Embassy on April 1, 2016.

Opening the concert, a member of the Serb-Kazakh parliamentary group of friendship Dragomir Karich noted the importance of holding such events which give opportunity to Belgrade residents to get acquainted with the national musical art, works of the great Kazakh composers and poets, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The works of Abay, Kurmangazy, Ykylas Dukenuly, Birzhan Kozhagululy, Dayrabay Nurgozhauly, Sarah Tastanbekkyzy, Dina Nurpeisova, Latif Hamidi, Nurgisa Tlendiev and foreign classics were performed.



The performance of the ensemble awakened great interest of Serbian audience to Kazakhstan as well as to the history, culture and identity of the Kazakh nation.



