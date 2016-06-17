Ensuring security top issue for Kazakhstanis now – Massimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Security issue became a top one for Kazakhstanis after the terrorist attacks in Aktobe, Prime Minister Karim Massimov said today at the Parliament's joint sitting today.

The PM told about his recent trip to Aktobe region and emphasized that the issues of ensuring security within the country became the main issue for the people today.

“Therefore, at the President’s instruction a working group was established. In the nearest time, we will initiate some amendments to legislation and, probably, some other resource changes in order to ensure security of Kazakhstan citizens,” he added.