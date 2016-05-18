Enterprises commissioned in past 6 years maintain current economic situation in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The enterprises commissioned in the past 6 years maintain the current economic situation in Kazakhstan. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today at the meeting in Akorda devoted to discussion of the results of the country's development in Jan-Apr 2016.

“Around 900 enterprises have been put into commission in Kazakhstan within 6 years of the industrialization program. Namely, their work maintains the current state of our economy,” noted the President.

However, according to the Head of State, not all the commissioned enterprises have shifted to their project capacity yet. 21 projects are standing idle, while 13 were recognized as problematic ones.

Besides, as the President stressed, only 8% of the funds allocated under Nurly Zhol program have been utilized within Jan-Apr 2016, Akorda press service informs via Twitter.