Enterprises of Belgian Province of East Flanders keen on coop with Kazakh companies

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan visited East Flanders province, where he took part in separate meetings with the Governor of the province Carina Van Cauter, economic entities of the region, and also visited a large light industry enterprise “Vandewiele”.

At the meeting with the Governor of East Flanders, Carina Van Cauter, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in the field of combating natural disasters. The Belgian politician expressed hope for a quick stabilization of the flood situation in Kazakhstan and noted her readiness to facilitate the exchange of experience on the prevention of natural disasters.

In turn, Margulan Baimukhan invited Carina Van Cauter to visit Kazakhstan and informed her about the political and economic reforms, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, being carried out in Kazakhstan.

East Flanders is home to 1.5 million people. The GDP of the province is more than 63 billion euros, and the GDP per capita exceeds 36 thousand euros.

During the presentation of investment, trade and economic opportunities in Kazakhstan at the Voka East Flanders Chamber of Commerce, companies of the region expressed interest in cooperation with Kazakh enterprises in the fields of construction, transport, agriculture and others. Voka East Flanders representative Jan Geers noted that Kazakhstan is an important destination for Belgian and European companies.

The VOKA Chamber of Commerce unites more than 18 thousand entrepreneurs who generate 80% of the region’s exports. More than 3,800 Vandiewele employees work at 25 production sites and 39 subsidiaries and offices around the world. The company's turnover exceeds 800 million euros.

A meeting with the Managing Director of VIGAN, Nicolas Dechamps discussed the ways to increase the export of Kazakh agricultural products through the Middle Corridor .

VIGAN is one of the world leaders in the production of marine loading and unloading equipment for grain and oilseed crops. The company cooperates with the ports of Aktau and Kuryk. Based on the results of the meetings, agreements were reached on a detailed consideration of promising bilateral projects.